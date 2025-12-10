Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Step: Hate Speech and Crime Bill

Karnataka introduces the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill in the Assembly, facing opposition from BJP. The Bill aims to curb hate speech and crime by enforcing strict penalties and empowering authorities to act. Violations may result in hefty fines and long imprisonment terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:04 IST
  • India

The Karnataka government took a decisive step on Wednesday by presenting the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill before the state Assembly, amid resistance from the BJP.

The new legislation, which was approved by the cabinet on December 4, includes severe penalties, such as fines up to Rs one lakh and imprisonment up to 10 years, for engaging in hate speech.

The Bill empowers authorities to take preventive measures, with the Deputy Chief Minister emphasizing the necessity to maintain peace and order in the state.

