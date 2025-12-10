Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Commission
Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of turning the Election Commission into a tool for electoral manipulation, alleging collusion to undermine democracy. He questioned the removal of the CJI from the selection panel and the legal immunity granted to the EC ahead of elections, urging comprehensive election reforms.
In a sharp critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of converting the Election Commission into a 'tool' for electoral misconduct.
During a Lok Sabha discussion on election reforms, Gandhi shared a video on social media platform X, posing critical questions about recent changes in election protocols. His inquiries included the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the Election Commission selection panel, the extensive legal immunity awarded to the Commission before the 2024 elections, and the expedited deletion of CCTV footage within 45 days.
Gandhi did not mince words, claiming that the BJP is directing the Election Commission to subvert democracy and silence the public. He urged reforms such as providing machine-readable voter lists well ahead of elections, reversing laws on CCTV footage retention, permitting access to EVMs, and revising rules that permit election officials to act without accountability.
