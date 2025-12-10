Tragedy on the Road: The Story of a Good Samaritan's Untimely Death

A tragic road accident in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar claimed the life of 26-year-old Pratham Malik, a man celebrated for his goodwill and readiness to help others. His family described him as a 'good samaritan' who had once rushed an injured delivery agent to the hospital.

Pratham Malik died after his SUV collided with a tree while returning from a wedding with his friend Aditya, who remains critically injured. The family expressed deep sorrow, believing that Pratham might have survived if someone had stopped to offer help. His uncle, Praveen Malik, detailed Pratham's history of aiding those in distress and lamented the lack of assistance he received.

The police, who were alerted by a PCR call, found the SUV severely damaged but reported no eyewitnesses. An investigation is underway, with a case registered under sections related to rash driving and negligence. This accident highlights issues of road safety and the need for timely citizen intervention during emergencies.

