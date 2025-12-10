Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: The Story of a Good Samaritan's Untimely Death

Pratham Malik, a 26-year-old known for his helpful nature, died in a road accident in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Despite his history of aiding others in need, he tragically received no immediate assistance. The incident has profoundly affected his family, who mourn his loss while hoping for the recovery of his injured friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:15 IST
Tragedy on the Road: The Story of a Good Samaritan's Untimely Death
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar claimed the life of 26-year-old Pratham Malik, a man celebrated for his goodwill and readiness to help others. His family described him as a 'good samaritan' who had once rushed an injured delivery agent to the hospital.

Pratham Malik died after his SUV collided with a tree while returning from a wedding with his friend Aditya, who remains critically injured. The family expressed deep sorrow, believing that Pratham might have survived if someone had stopped to offer help. His uncle, Praveen Malik, detailed Pratham's history of aiding those in distress and lamented the lack of assistance he received.

The police, who were alerted by a PCR call, found the SUV severely damaged but reported no eyewitnesses. An investigation is underway, with a case registered under sections related to rash driving and negligence. This accident highlights issues of road safety and the need for timely citizen intervention during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025