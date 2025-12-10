Collision in a Legal Quagmire: High-Profile Witness Faces Suspicious Road Tragedy

A potentially targeted attack marred the legal landscape as Bholanath Ghosh, a crucial witness in high-stakes CBI cases, narrowly escaped death in a car collision in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, sending shockwaves through the state's political corridors.

Ghosh's vehicle collided with a 16-wheel truck on the Basanti Highway, resulting in the tragic deaths of his younger son Satyajit and driver Sahanur Molla. The truck's driver fled, leaving unanswered questions about the incident, which occurred as Ghosh was en route to court over cases filed by jailed TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Speculation of foul play arose, with Ghosh's elder son suggesting that the attack was orchestrated by Shahjahan's aides, attempting to silence Ghosh as he cooperates with authorities. The collision has stirred controversy and demands for a thorough investigation to uncover potential conspiracies.

