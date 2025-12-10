Left Menu

Major Money Laundering Scandal Hits Maharashtra's Dairy Industry

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in Maharashtra related to a money laundering case against a dairy and agro company. Anand Satish Lokhande and others are accused of defrauding investors of over Rs 100 crore by misrepresenting their companies' profitability and diverting funds through various accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:34 IST
Major Money Laundering Scandal Hits Maharashtra's Dairy Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across Maharashtra on Wednesday, targeting sites linked to a money laundering investigation involving a dairy and agro company.

The operation focused on two Baramati premises, another in Indapur, and two in Pune city, all associated with Anand Satish Lokhande, the promoter of Vidyanand Dairy Pvt. Ltd. and Vidyanand Agro Feed Pvt. Ltd.

Authorities allege Lokhande and his family misled investors with false profit projections. Despite securing over Rs 100 crore, the funds were not employed as promised, instead being funneled through various accounts, leading to a fraud totaling Rs 108.30 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025