Tragedy and Controversy: A Fatal Collision in West Bengal

Bholanath Ghosh, a key witness in the Sandeshkhali attack case, survived a car accident in West Bengal where his son and driver lost their lives. Speculation surrounds the crash, believed to be a deliberate attempt linked to jailed TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, drawing political outrage and calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barasat | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:29 IST
  • India

Bholanath Ghosh, a crucial witness in the Sandeshkhali attack case, was injured in a violent car collision that claimed the lives of his son and driver in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The incident has triggered outrage amid accusations it was a deliberate attempt planned by jailed TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

On Wednesday, Ghosh's vehicle was hit by a truck, forcing it into a water body alongside the Basanti Highway. The truck's driver fled immediately, leaving behind a trail of suspicion. Ghosh, a survivor of an already intricate political saga involving charges against Shahjahan, alleges this was no accident.

The event ignited political tensions, with opposition leaders demanding a thorough investigation, suspecting orchestrated foul play by Shahjahan's aides from prison. The BJP has called for central agencies to take over the case and relocate it outside West Bengal to ensure impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

