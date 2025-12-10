Plea for Compassionate Prison Transfers in Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the PDP, has urged the High Court to consider her plea to relocate Kashmiri detainees to jails within the Kashmir Valley. Her petition aims to ease the burden on families forced to travel long distances to meet incarcerated loved ones.

In a poignant video shared on X, a woman detailed her arduous journey to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu to see her son. This underscored the struggles families endure due to the current incarceration policies.

Mufti's appeal seeks to shift undertrials closer to home, allowing relatives to visit with dignity and support their legal battles. She hopes the High Court will offer a sympathetic response to her request.

(With inputs from agencies.)