Surge in Female Candidates for Civil Services Exam: A 2023 Snapshot

Increased female representation in India's Civil Services Examination, from 24% in 2019 to 35% in 2023, highlights a positive trend. Engineering graduates continue to dominate the merit list, accounting for over 50% of successful candidates. Overall, the data emphasizes shifts in educational backgrounds among civil service entrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A notable increase in the number of women qualifying for the Civil Services Examination has been reported, with the percentage rising from 24% in 2019 to 35% in 2023. This information was disclosed by the government to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, engineering graduates have remained predominant among successful candidates, accounting for over 50% every year. In 2023, 554 engineers were recommended, outnumbering those from humanities, science, and medical fields.

Additionally, the data presented reveals that the number of bachelor's degree holders among successful candidates increased from 672 in 2019 to 848 in 2023, illustrating a growing diversity in educational backgrounds of civil service aspirants.

