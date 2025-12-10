Mahavitaran Urges Thane and Palghar Consumers to Resolve Disputes at Lok Adalat

Mahavitaran, the state-owned power company, has issued a public appeal to consumers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. The company is urging them to participate in the National Lok Adalat on December 13 to address unresolved electricity disputes.

According to Ajit Igatpurikar, Mahavitaran's deputy chief public relations officer, notices have been sent to over 2.62 lakh consumers across the two districts. However, he emphasized that even those who haven't received a notice can attend the Lok Adalat at their respective Taluka Courts and seek a compromise resolution.

This initiative offers consumers a vital chance to settle long-standing issues through mediation. The Lok Adalat serves as a platform for resolving disputes either pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage. Resolutions made in these forums are considered equivalent to civil court decrees and are binding on all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)