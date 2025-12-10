Maharashtra's Traffic Police to Get Body-Worn Cameras
Maharashtra's traffic police will soon use body-worn cameras to issue challans, starting with major cities. This initiative follows Goa's model. A specialized team will research global practices to develop a policy, expected in three months. The system aims for fines recovery within six months.
Maharashtra's traffic police personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWCs) to issue challans, a policy similar to that of the Goa Police, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This new initiative, introduced in phases, will initiate from major cities.
The announcement came after concerns were raised about traffic police using private phones for issuing e-challans during a legislative council session. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized that only cops equipped with BWCs will have the authority to issue challans, and a system for fine recovery will be established within six months.
The home minister mentioned that a senior officer-led team will examine global and domestic technology practices to create a policy, expected to be introduced within the next three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
