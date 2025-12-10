Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Local Elections Leadership

Maharashtra assembly speaker rejected an impeachment plea against the State Election Commissioner amidst controversial local elections. Opposition MLA Nana Patole accused the SEC of causing voter confusion. The disputed elections witnessed delays, prompting criticism from Chief Minister Fadnavis. The SEC oversees elections for local self-government institutions.

Updated: 10-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:22 IST
In a recent development, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar dismissed Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole's demand to commence impeachment proceedings against the State Election Commissioner (SEC). The motion, deemed outside the assembly's jurisdiction, cited a Supreme Court decision concerning judicial impeachment as a precedent.

Nana Patole criticized the SEC, accusing the body of undermining democratic processes during recent local elections. He pointed to alleged voter confusion and called for impeachment under Article 243 if irregularities are confirmed, a call bolstered by Chief Minister Fadnavis's similar frustrations.

The ongoing election saga affects 288 local bodies, with certain councils' polls delayed, a move criticized by Fadnavis for lacking legal grounding. Despite challenges, the SEC, led by IAS officer Dinesh Waghmare, continues its role in overseeing Maharashtra's local government elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

