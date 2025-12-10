Thane Prison Celebrates Human Rights Day with Reform Focus

Thane Central Prison commemorated International Human Rights Day with a program spotlighting the Maharashtra Prison Department's 'Reform and Rehabilitation' motto.

Observed each year on December 10th, Human Rights Day marks the UN's 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event featured District and Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale, who detailed prisoners' rights such as parole, furlough, plea bargaining, and mercy petitions.

Additionally, Ravindra Pajankar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, emphasized the importance of balancing security measures with the humane treatment of inmates. This initiative underscores the department's commitment to integrating human rights values within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)