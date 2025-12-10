Left Menu

Thane Prison Celebrates Human Rights Day with Reform Focus

Thane Central Prison held an event marking International Human Rights Day, emphasizing 'Reform and Rehabilitation'. Judge Vasudha Bhosale outlined prisoners' rights, while legal expert Ravindra Pajankar discussed balancing security with humane treatment. The event reflects ongoing efforts to integrate human rights into the prison system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:40 IST
Thane Prison Celebrates Human Rights Day with Reform Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thane Central Prison commemorated International Human Rights Day with a program spotlighting the Maharashtra Prison Department's 'Reform and Rehabilitation' motto.

Observed each year on December 10th, Human Rights Day marks the UN's 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event featured District and Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale, who detailed prisoners' rights such as parole, furlough, plea bargaining, and mercy petitions.

Additionally, Ravindra Pajankar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, emphasized the importance of balancing security measures with the humane treatment of inmates. This initiative underscores the department's commitment to integrating human rights values within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025