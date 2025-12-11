Left Menu

Inside the Grey Walls: Nicolas Sarkozy's Prison Diary

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's new book, 'Diary of a Prisoner,' unveils his stark experiences inside Paris’ La Santé prison. Sarkozy shares insights into prison life and offers political advice, emphasizing a potential shift in alliances for his Republican party with far-right factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:39 IST
In his latest publication, 'Diary of a Prisoner,' former French President Nicolas Sarkozy offers a startling look at his 20-day stint in Paris' La Santé prison. Describing the environment as one of 'inhuman violence,' he details the audible chaos and sparse amenities of his cell.

Sarkozy's memoir not only chronicles his time behind bars but also reflects a significant political shift. Suggesting his Republican party should embrace broader alliances, including the far-right National Rally, he sparks a potential reconstruction strategy. The former leader refers to the party's need for unity amidst France's evolving political landscape.

Despite past rivalries, Sarkozy engaged in discussions with far-right leader Marine Le Pen while in prison. He sheds light on his strained relationship with President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting distrust over Macron's handling of his legal matters. Sarkozy's convictions continue to mar his political legacy.

