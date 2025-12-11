Left Menu

Trump Calls for CNN Sale in Warner Bros Discovery Deal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that CNN should be sold during a deal involving its parent company, Warner Bros Discovery. This remark was made to reporters at the White House, illustrating his continuous criticism of certain media outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement issued on Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the news network CNN be sold, either as part of its parent company Warner Bros Discovery's deal or independently.

Addressing the press at the White House, Trump emphasized that CNN should be put up for sale.

This commentary is the latest in his ongoing critique of media companies, highlighting his persistent stance against outlets he often accuses of unfair reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

