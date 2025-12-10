Defence Production Secy Backs QA Reforms to Boost Indigenous Warship Building

“Growing synergy between the public and private sector is driving India’s indigenous warship construction,” said Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, as he highlighted the role of Quality Assurance (QA) reforms in accelerating defence manufacturing. He delivered these remarks while virtually addressing the South Zone Quality Assurance Industry Conclave 2025, organised by the Directorate of Quality Assurance (Warship Projects) under the Department of Defence Production in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2025.

QA Reforms: Catalysts for Aatmanirbhar Defence Manufacturing

Shri Kumar underscored that reforms such as the Green Channel Certification, enhanced QA autonomy, and widespread digitalisation of defence production ecosystems have significantly empowered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These steps, he said, are pivotal in ensuring faster, more reliable delivery of defence assets, including critical components for naval warships.

He noted that for India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, defence production must embrace technology-driven optimisation.

“We must leverage technology to streamline processes. Reducing friction in the supply chain is essential for improving operational readiness,” he said.

From Inspection to Prevention: A New Quality Paradigm

Speaking at the conclave, Dr. Garima Bhagat, Joint Secretary (Land Systems), Department of Defence Production, called for a paradigm shift in Indian defence manufacturing philosophy. She advocated moving from an inspection-based approach toward prevention-based quality frameworks, where defects are minimised through robust design, process integration, and early-stage quality checks.

Dr. Bhagat emphasised that proactive quality embedded into manufacturing processes—supported by stronger public–private partnerships—will ensure Indian defence platforms meet global reliability and safety standards.

Key Highlights of the Conclave

The South Zone QA Conclave served as a vital strategic platform, bringing together senior government officials, naval representatives, and around 80 industry stakeholders from Coimbatore, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

1. Strategic Dialogue

A structured interface between the Indian Navy and industry partners focused on enhancing component quality, supply-chain resilience, and vendor capabilities.

2. Technology Integration for Combat Readiness

Deliberations centered on adopting advanced digital tools, predictive analytics, test automation, and modern manufacturing systems to ensure combat-ready indigenous warships.

3. Vision Alignment

Participants reaffirmed that quality remains the cornerstone of self-reliance, supporting national initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Maritime Vision 2047, and the long-term quest for a technologically superior and globally competitive Indian Navy.

Strengthening India’s Naval Industrial Base

The conclave acted as a bridge between policy, manufacturing, and frontline naval requirements. It highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering:

A robust domestic supply chain for warship components

Accelerated indigenisation of critical systems

High-performance, mission-ready naval platforms

Greater industry participation in defence R&D

MSME integration into large-scale naval production cycles

By aligning the strategic industrial hubs of Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Chennai with national defence objectives, the event strengthened the groundwork for a future-ready naval manufacturing ecosystem.

Driving Self-Reliance on the Road to 2047

With India aiming to become a global maritime power by 2047, the conclave’s discussions reinforced the centrality of quality, collaboration, and digital innovation in defence manufacturing. These components, leaders asserted, will determine India’s success in building world-class indigenous warships and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.