Germany Rejects New Defence Financing Proposal as Global Multilateral Bank Idea Falters

Germany has rejected proposals for a new multilateral defence bank aimed at bolstering European and NATO countries' armaments. Instead, Germany emphasized utilizing the EU's Security Action for Europe scheme. Competing proposals for the bank faced setbacks, notably from Germany and the UK, highlighting Europe's defence financing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:57 IST
Germany has rejected proposals to establish a new multilateral defence bank, marking a significant setback for plans aimed at strengthening European and NATO countries' armaments. The German finance ministry conveyed that the concept of a global Defence, Security and Resilience Bank or a European Rearmament Bank is not being considered by EU or NATO bodies.

Advocates of the bank envisioned a financial institution capable of mobilizing capital for European defence projects with a triple-A credit rating. Despite facing reluctance from major supporters like Germany and Britain, proponents argue the bank would bolster Europe's rearmament efforts more effectively than existing mechanisms.

The German government intends to focus on established instruments, specifically pointing to the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, which offers up to 150 billion euros in loans for joint defence procurement. Meanwhile, Rob Murray of the DSRB's development group emphasized the potential benefits of the multilateral initiative, though Germany's rejection presents a formidable hurdle.

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

