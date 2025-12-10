Controversial West Bank Housing Approval Sparks International Debate

Israel has announced the approval of 764 housing units across three West Bank settlements, a decision that has ignited international criticism. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has consistently opposed Palestinian statehood, confirmed the development on Wednesday, sparking concerns about its impact on regional stability.

The Palestinian Authority swiftly condemned the move, urging the U.S. administration to intervene and pressure Israel to halt its settlement expansion. Palestinian officials argue these actions undermine the prospect of a future Palestinian state, aligning with global opposition that views the settlements as unlawful under international law.

Despite numerous U.N. resolutions calling for a cessation of such activities, Israel maintains its stance, citing historical ties to the disputed land. The situation has fueled tensions, with UN-reported settler attacks reaching a record high in October, exacerbating an already volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)