Bomb Hoax Elicits Evacuations in Delhi's Schools

Bomb threat emails sent to multiple prominent private schools in Delhi prompted emergency evacuations and safety checks, later deemed hoaxes. The threats mentioned a scheduled explosion and referred to 'Khalistan.' Authorities conducted thorough searches and are investigating the email's origin.

Updated: 10-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:36 IST
  • India

Several private schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, leading to widespread evacuations and emergency checks before authorities authenticated the threats as hoaxes.

The threatening emails, sent from an email address wasung@atomicmail.io around 10.08 am, targeted multiple institutions including Sanskriti School, Modern School, and Delhi Public School. The message, partly in Punjabi and English, warned of a 'bomb blast' at 12.05 pm and mentioned 'Khalistan.'

Authorities promptly relayed the information to police units, fire services, bomb disposal squads, and dog teams, initiating coordinated evacuations and searches. Although no suspicious items were found, investigations into the email's origin are ongoing, marking another series of threats over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

