Controversy Unfolds Over Pune Land Deal Tied to Deputy CM's Family

Pune's land transaction controversy escalates as authorities investigate the involvement of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth. The police interrogated suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole and power of attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani over the sale of 40 acres of government-owned land.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing allegations that Amadea Enterprises, in which Parth is a partner, acquired the land under fraudulent terms, including an exemption from Rs 21 crore in stamp duty. Despite holding the power of attorney, Tejwani facilitated the sale to Amadea, fully aware of the land's governmental ownership.

As scrutiny intensifies, Deputy CM Pawar insists his son was unaware of the land's status. The sale agreement has been voided amid growing calls for accountability and transparency in the transaction, revealing systemic oversights within the property dealings sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)