Massive Seizure of Demonetised Currency in Delhi Raid

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police seized demonetised notes worth several crores from the Wazirpur area. Old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were recovered based on a tip-off. Several individuals were detained, and two vehicles used in transporting the cash were impounded. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illicit financial activities, Delhi Police have seized demonetised currency notes worth several crores from the Wazirpur area in North Delhi.

Based on a tip-off about the illegal movement of cash, law enforcement officials conducted a targeted raid, recovering multiple bags filled with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. These notes were declared invalid after the demonetisation initiative in November 2016.

Several individuals were detained, and two vehicles allegedly used for transporting the seized cash were impounded. Authorities are intensively questioning these individuals to uncover the origin of the currency and the network involved. Investigations continue as police trace the source of these discontinued notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

