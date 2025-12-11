Kuwait's Central Bank Follows Fed with Rate Cut
The Central Bank of Kuwait reduced its discount rate by 25 basis points to 3.50% in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's similar rate cut. The Kuwaiti rate adjustment takes effect on Thursday.
In a move aligning with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of Kuwait announced a reduction in its discount rate by 25 basis points, adjusting it from 3.75% to 3.50%.
This decision, unveiled in a Wednesday statement, follows the Fed's decision to lower interest rates by the same margin.
The new rate will be effective starting Thursday, according to the bank's statement.
