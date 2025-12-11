Unveiling Secrets: Grand Jury Transcripts from Epstein's Under-the-Radar Past

Secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case are set to become public following a judge's decision on Wednesday. This ruling aligns with decisions from other judges, all of whom have approved the Justice Department's request to unseal key investigative materials involving Epstein's sexual abuse case.

US District Judge Richard M. Berman overturned his earlier ruling by referencing a new law mandating the release of governmental files on Epstein and his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell. Berman did, however, caution that the 70 pages of grand jury materials poised for release might reveal little about the case.

Another federal judge in Manhattan ordered the public release of documents from Maxwell's 2021 sex trafficking trial, while a Florida judge recently approved making available transcripts from a prior Epstein grand jury investigation in the 2000s. The Epstein Files Transparency Act obliges these disclosures by December 19.

