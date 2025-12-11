Ukraine's Reconstruction Blueprint: Zelenskiy Secures Key Agreements with U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine has reached accord on significant elements of its reconstruction strategy, following meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and leading American officials.

The discussions, also attended by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other high-ranking figures, revolved around an economic document designed to shape Ukraine's future post-conflict landscape.

This framework demands robust security for sustainable rebuilding and economic development, with talks highlighting the ongoing collaboration between Ukraine and key international contributors.

