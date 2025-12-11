Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Intercept Drones Bound for Moscow

Two drones aimed at Moscow were shot down by Russian air defenses on Wednesday, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The drones were intercepted at different times of the day with emergency teams dispatched to handle debris. No damage or injuries were reported.

Updated: 11-12-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:42 IST
Russian Air Defences Intercept Drones Bound for Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted two drones targeting Moscow, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin revealed in a Telegram post that the first drone was shot down in the afternoon, prompting emergency crews to manage debris at the scene.

A second drone was downed later in the evening with no reports of damage or injuries following the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

