High-Altitude Alliance: Russian and Chinese Bombers in Joint Patrol

In a show of military collaboration, Russian and Chinese strategic bombers executed a joint patrol over the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday, as reported by Russian news agencies, referencing the Defence Ministry.

The mission featured a formation of Russian Tu-95MS and Chinese H-6K bombers operating in tandem over an extensive eight-hour period.

Their aerial journey strategically spanned significant areas such as the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean, underscoring both nations' military reach and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)