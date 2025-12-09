Left Menu

High-Altitude Alliance: Russian and Chinese Bombers in Joint Patrol

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol over the Asia-Pacific region. The mission, involving Russian Tu-95MS and Chinese H-6K bombers, lasted eight hours and covered areas including the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:43 IST
In a show of military collaboration, Russian and Chinese strategic bombers executed a joint patrol over the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday, as reported by Russian news agencies, referencing the Defence Ministry.

The mission featured a formation of Russian Tu-95MS and Chinese H-6K bombers operating in tandem over an extensive eight-hour period.

Their aerial journey strategically spanned significant areas such as the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean, underscoring both nations' military reach and cooperation.

