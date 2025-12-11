Left Menu

China's Market Movement Amid Economic Strategies and US Signals

Mainland China shares dipped by midday Thursday as investors processed U.S. Federal Reserve policies, with Hong Kong shares remaining steady. Attention shifts to the Central Economic Work Conference for policy signals, while expectations focus on a 5% growth target. Property shares declined after spikes from mortgage subsidy rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:02 IST
China's Market Movement Amid Economic Strategies and US Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In recent market movements, Mainland China's shares saw a downturn by midday Thursday, after initial gains, as investors weighed U.S. Federal Reserve policy signals that lacked enduring support. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares remained largely unchanged.

Focus is now shifting towards the Central Economic Work Conference for direction on next year's policy plans. Citi analysts predict 'around 5%' growth alongside an additional fiscal push of 1 trillion yuan. On Wednesday, a divided Federal Reserve opted to cut interest rates but hinted that borrowing costs may stabilize shortly.

Ahead, the strategy sees Asia, and particularly China, benefiting from robust foreign demand, with AI development emerging as a potential new growth avenue. Recently, property sector entities faced setbacks after a prior rally driven by rumored mortgage subsidies.

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025