China's Market Movement Amid Economic Strategies and US Signals

In recent market movements, Mainland China's shares saw a downturn by midday Thursday, after initial gains, as investors weighed U.S. Federal Reserve policy signals that lacked enduring support. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares remained largely unchanged.

Focus is now shifting towards the Central Economic Work Conference for direction on next year's policy plans. Citi analysts predict 'around 5%' growth alongside an additional fiscal push of 1 trillion yuan. On Wednesday, a divided Federal Reserve opted to cut interest rates but hinted that borrowing costs may stabilize shortly.

Ahead, the strategy sees Asia, and particularly China, benefiting from robust foreign demand, with AI development emerging as a potential new growth avenue. Recently, property sector entities faced setbacks after a prior rally driven by rumored mortgage subsidies.