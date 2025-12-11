Left Menu

Kerala Local Body Elections: Second Phase Sees Vibrant Turnout

The second phase of polling in Kerala's local body elections began on Thursday, with notable participation across seven districts. Voters included citizens from various professions, as well as significant political figures. The elections serve as a significant indicator for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of local body elections kicked off Thursday morning in Kerala, involving seven districts with a notable voter turnout surpassing 8% in just two hours.

Across the 18,274 polling stations in districts like Thrissur and Kannur, voters began casting their ballots at 7 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, confident of a historic win for the LDF, cast his vote alongside family members.

Local body polls, crucial ahead of next year's state assembly elections, have over 1.53 crore eligible voters choosing representatives across multiple wards and local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

