Goa Bans Fireworks in Tourist Spots Post-Nightclub Tragedy

In response to a tragic nightclub fire in North Goa that resulted in 25 deaths, the district administration has banned the use of fireworks and similar pyrotechnics in tourist establishments. This precautionary measure is intended to prevent future incidents from occurring in places frequented by visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic nightclub fire in North Goa that claimed 25 lives, the district administration has swiftly acted to enhance safety regulations. A new order bans fireworks and related pyrotechnics inside all tourist establishments.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, aims to prevent similar catastrophes. It specifically forbids fireworks, sparklers, and devices that produce flames or smoke indoors.

The ban applies to nightclubs, bars, hotels, and other entertainment venues in North Goa. An early investigation into the fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' indicated that electric firecrackers inside sparked the deadly blaze.

