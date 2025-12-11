Tragic Find: Young Man's Death in Locked Room Sparks Mystery

A 24-year-old man named Amit Kumar was discovered hanging inside a locked room of his residence in Etawah's Jaswantnagar, raising suspicions of suicide, according to local authorities.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh reported that the incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in Saraiya village. Family members returning from work found the room locked and, upon opening it, discovered Amit's body hanging from a ceiling hook.

Police quickly attended the scene following notification and have sent the body for a postmortem examination. Officials are continuing their investigation to uncover the reasons behind the suspected suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)