Tragic Find: Young Man's Death in Locked Room Sparks Mystery

A 24-year-old man, Amit Kumar, was found hanging in a locked room in Etawah's Saraiya village. The police suspect it to be a suicide. The incident came to light when family members found the room locked upon returning home. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:27 IST
A 24-year-old man named Amit Kumar was discovered hanging inside a locked room of his residence in Etawah's Jaswantnagar, raising suspicions of suicide, according to local authorities.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh reported that the incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in Saraiya village. Family members returning from work found the room locked and, upon opening it, discovered Amit's body hanging from a ceiling hook.

Police quickly attended the scene following notification and have sent the body for a postmortem examination. Officials are continuing their investigation to uncover the reasons behind the suspected suicide.

