Poland's Justice Minister, Waldemar Zurek, has highlighted the pressing need for Europe to become more unified and militarily robust in response to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. He suggests that increasingly unpredictable U.S. strategies are prompting the European Union to reconsider its stance on defense.

Zurek's comments come amidst tensions between pro-European officials like Prime Minister Donald Tusk and nationalist President Karol Nawrocki, a Trump supporter. While Tusk favors EU defense integration, Nawrocki believes this could jeopardize the strategic significance of the U.S. presence in NATO's eastern regions.

The call for a stronger EU also resonates with Ukraine's potential accession, deemed essential by Zurek. Kyiv's advanced military capabilities and rapid technological adoption present a unique opportunity for Europe to bolster its defenses and alliances, as Russia's conflict with Ukraine continues.

