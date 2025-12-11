Kerala Government Challenges Bail Order in High-Profile Assault Case

The Kerala government has escalated its legal battle by filing a petition in the High Court, challenging a lower court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to former Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who stands accused in a sexual assault case. The government argues the ruling overlooked crucial evidence that pointed to his guilt.

The case, which revolves around accusations of a false promise of marriage used to facilitate sexual assault, has seen the Sessions Court accused of failing to fully appreciate the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence gathered during law enforcement's investigation.

Simultaneously, a co-accused involved in related allegations of forced abortion has filed for bail, further complicating the legal landscape as authorities continue their inquiry into both men. The High Court's involvement sheds light on this complex legal and political saga as the State pushes for justice.

