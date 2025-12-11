Left Menu

Kerala Government Challenges Bail Order in High-Profile Assault Case

The Kerala government has petitioned the High Court to overturn a lower court's decision granting anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil faces allegations of sexual assault under false promises of marriage. The State argues the bail was granted without full consideration of substantial evidence against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:00 IST
Kerala Government Challenges Bail Order in High-Profile Assault Case
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has escalated its legal battle by filing a petition in the High Court, challenging a lower court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to former Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who stands accused in a sexual assault case. The government argues the ruling overlooked crucial evidence that pointed to his guilt.

The case, which revolves around accusations of a false promise of marriage used to facilitate sexual assault, has seen the Sessions Court accused of failing to fully appreciate the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence gathered during law enforcement's investigation.

Simultaneously, a co-accused involved in related allegations of forced abortion has filed for bail, further complicating the legal landscape as authorities continue their inquiry into both men. The High Court's involvement sheds light on this complex legal and political saga as the State pushes for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025