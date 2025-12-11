Supreme Court Upholds Minimum Punishment in NDPS Act Case

The Supreme Court has refused to reduce the sentence imposed on a woman convicted in a narcotics case, emphasizing the statutory minimum punishment required by law. Despite humanitarian appeals, the court maintained the 10-year sentence for her possession of a commercial quantity of 'ganja'.

The woman's appeal argued her age, lack of a criminal record, and responsibility towards her minor child as mitigating factors. However, the court cited the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which mandates a minimum sentence that cannot be reduced by the courts.

The court acknowledged the absence of independent witnesses, often challenging in such cases, but found the evidence provided by official witnesses to be consistent and sufficient. The woman may still seek statutory remission through the appropriate legal avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)