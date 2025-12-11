Left Menu

Fashion under Siege: Inside Europe's Battle Against Chinese Crime Syndicates

The landmark China Truck trial in Italy faces significant challenges as prosecutors tackle alleged Chinese crime gangs controlling Europe's fashion industry. The trial encounters issues such as document losses, the absence of interpreters, and suspected interference from Chinese authorities. The escalating violence and difficulty in applying Italy's anti-mafia laws complicate the crackdown on these networks.

The China Truck trial in Italy, targeting alleged Chinese crime syndicates controlling Europe's fashion sector, is facing substantial setbacks. Senior prosecutor Luca Tescaroli suspects sabotage, citing document mishaps and interpreter resignations.

The trial aims to dismantle a criminal network in Prato, but encounters many challenges, including overseas interference. Efforts to classify these groups as mafia for legal action highlight Italy's struggle against foreign-organized crime.

Violence linked to the case has surged, with frequent attacks throughout Europe. Without anti-mafia designations or China's cooperation, the case relies on fragile legal procedures and reluctant interpreters.

