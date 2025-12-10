Bihar Cracks Down on Land Mafia: Deputy CM's Ultimatum
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha has issued a stern warning to officers colluding with the land mafia. Measures are being implemented to identify and take action against these officials, with strict monitoring and evaluation practices being enforced. The government is determined to eliminate this issue.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has taken a firm stance against officers involved with the land mafia. On Wednesday, he emphasized that such engagements would not be tolerated, and officials found guilty will face strict penalties.
Addressing the media, Sinha highlighted plans to identify and penalize officers within the Revenue and Land Reforms Department who collaborate with criminal elements in land operations. The government aims to eradicate the ongoing problem of official-mafia collusion in the state.
Sinha also announced enhanced monitoring measures, ensuring department officials are present at their posts, with non-compliance scrutinized through frequent checks. He expressed concern over rising land disputes affecting citizens and confirmed that deliberate delays in official duties will face repercussions.
