Supreme Court Elevates High Court Judges to Senior Advocates

The Supreme Court has declared four former high court judges, including two who served as chief justices, as senior advocates. This decision, announced during a full court meeting on December 10, marks their elevation as recognized legal experts effective from December 10, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:19 IST
The Supreme Court has enhanced the status of four former high court judges by designating them as senior advocates. Among those elevated are two individuals with prior experience as chief justices. This decision underscores their significant contributions to the legal field.

The landmark decision was made during a full court meeting held on December 10. The Chief Justice of India, along with Supreme Court judges, collectively decided to award this distinguished recognition to these former legal luminaries, effective from December 10, 2025.

Those elevated include Pavankumar B Bajenthri, the former chief justice of the Patna High Court; T S Sivagnanam, the former chief justice of the Calcutta High Court; Abhinand Kumar Shavili, a former judge of the Telangana High Court; and Satyendra Singh Chauhan, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court. This reflects their esteemed standing in the judiciary.

