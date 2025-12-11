Left Menu

Scandal at Night: India’s Club Blaze Triggers International Arrest

Co-owners of the Goa nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane,' Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, were detained in Thailand following a tragic fire that claimed 25 lives. As their bail pleas were rejected, the Luthras, accused of manslaughter, will be extradited to India. This tragedy underscores ongoing safety failures in the tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa, have been detained in Thailand after a fire incident claimed 25 lives. A Delhi court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas, and India plans for their prompt repatriation, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze tragedy, which unfolded around midnight on December 6 in Arpora village, has sparked legal action with Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ensuring that the brothers will face Indian justice. Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta, linked to the nightclub as a supposed silent partner, is in police custody, affirming his lack of operational control.

The Luthra brothers' flight and subsequent arrest highlight safety negligence in tourism hotspots, with authorities scrutinizing others as part of a broader crackdown. The administration has banned fireworks and similar devices in tourist zones, directly responding to the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

