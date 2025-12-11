Cracking the Cyber Ring: Inside the Digital Deception

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in a large-scale cyber fraud syndicate that deceived a septuagenarian out of Rs 49 lakh. The arrests occurred during coordinated raids in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where the suspects frequently changed locations to avoid detection.

The arrested individuals, Arjun Saini, Vimlesh, and Mohd Abeed, were identified as residents of Lucknow. The trio was instrumental in supplying mule bank accounts used in digital scams, impersonating law enforcement to extort money through intimidation and psychological manipulation.

The operation involved recruiting poor, unemployed youth to create a network of mule accounts, facilitating swift withdrawal of illicit funds via ATMs. With six accused apprehended, authorities continue probing the syndicate's operations, underscoring the growing sophistication of digital fraud schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)