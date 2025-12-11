Left Menu

Cracking the Cyber Ring: Inside the Digital Deception

Delhi Police apprehended three members of a cyber fraud syndicate that duped a 71-year-old woman of Rs 49 lakh by impersonating officials and coercing her into transferring money. The accused used intimidation tactics and numerous mule bank accounts to launder the illicit funds. Further investigation is ongoing.

Cracking the Cyber Ring: Inside the Digital Deception
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in a large-scale cyber fraud syndicate that deceived a septuagenarian out of Rs 49 lakh. The arrests occurred during coordinated raids in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where the suspects frequently changed locations to avoid detection.

The arrested individuals, Arjun Saini, Vimlesh, and Mohd Abeed, were identified as residents of Lucknow. The trio was instrumental in supplying mule bank accounts used in digital scams, impersonating law enforcement to extort money through intimidation and psychological manipulation.

The operation involved recruiting poor, unemployed youth to create a network of mule accounts, facilitating swift withdrawal of illicit funds via ATMs. With six accused apprehended, authorities continue probing the syndicate's operations, underscoring the growing sophistication of digital fraud schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

