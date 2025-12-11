Left Menu

Firecracker Factory Sealed After Explosion Scare

A firecracker factory in Nahtaur was sealed after an explosion revealed safety violations. No casualties were reported. Officials, including District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, confirmed the incident led to a joint investigation and the decision to cancel the factory's licence. Rapid response prevented further damage.

The district administration has taken decisive action by sealing a firecracker factory in the Nahtaur area following a disturbing explosion on Thursday. Officials quickly moved to initiate proceedings for the cancellation of the factory's license due to critical safety violations.

Remarkably, there were no casualties reported in this alarming incident. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur revealed that the blast occurred at a site in the Aku village. A joint investigation by the SDM and local police uncovered negligence and failure to adhere to safety norms.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi confirmed that workers were inside when the explosion of firecracker boxes occurred. Authorities, including police and the fire brigade, responded swiftly, successfully controlling the ensuing fire and preventing additional harm.

