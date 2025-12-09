Delhi Chief Minister Orders Crackdown on Fire Safety Violations

In the wake of a tragic fire incident in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered stringent measures against establishments failing to adhere to fire-safety standards. The call for action comes after a nightclub blaze claimed 25 lives, prompting the minister to direct immediate enforcement of compliance protocols.

During a high-level review meeting with Delhi's Fire Department, Gupta expressed deep concern over the incident, underscoring the continuous need for vigilance in the capital. She emphasized that owners of large venues like hotels and clubs bear a shared responsibility in maintaining robust fire safety measures.

Highlighting complaints about bureaucratic delays in obtaining fire safety No Objection Certificates, Gupta instructed officials to streamline rules to enhance transparency and efficiency. She also assured that any necessary resources for the Fire Department would be provided swiftly to bolster the city's emergency response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)