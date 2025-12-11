Left Menu

Doctor Disappears After Job Scam Allegations Surface

A doctor at Lalitpur Medical College has resigned and gone missing after allegations of job fraud involving the use of his brother-in-law's medical degree. The complaint was lodged by the doctor's sister, leading to an ongoing investigation and potential legal action by the college administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lalitpur(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a doctor at Lalitpur Medical College allegedly secured his position using someone else's medical degree. Following allegations sourced from within the family, the accused has resigned and disappeared, prompting a thorough investigation.

The college principal, Dr. Mayank Shukla, revealed the complaint, submitted by Dr. Sonali Singh, who currently resides in the US. She accused her brother, Abhinav Singh, of utilizing her husband's medical qualification to work fraudulently as a cardiologist at the institution.

Abhinav Singh joined under the National Health Mission in 2022, allegedly manipulated documents in 2013, and remains untraceable despite ongoing inquiries. Authorities are contemplating lodging a formal FIR while recovery of salaries paid under false pretenses is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

