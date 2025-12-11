Left Menu

East Delhi Drug Bust: Undercover Operation Unveils Youth-Led Cannabis Syndicate

A drug raid in East Delhi led to the capture of five individuals, including a minor, and the seizure of 1.69 kg of cannabis. The police operation targeted a distribution hub, uncovering significant drug proceeds. Investigations aim to track the main supplier behind this extensive network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:05 IST
East Delhi Drug Bust: Undercover Operation Unveils Youth-Led Cannabis Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In East Delhi, authorities dismantled a drug syndicate, apprehending five suspects and confiscating 1.69 kg of cannabis in a decisive strike. Police revealed the network, which operated from a residential site, during a meticulously planned raid.

A youth named Chand Mohammad, 19, was detained while allegedly attempting to flee with cannabis. Inside, three adults and a minor were discovered with drug packaging materials and substantial cash proceeds, police sources confirmed.

Police investigations indicate the suspects catered to specific localities, handling cannabis distribution and financial transactions. Efforts are underway to trace the operation's masterminds and bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025