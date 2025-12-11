East Delhi Drug Bust: Undercover Operation Unveils Youth-Led Cannabis Syndicate

In East Delhi, authorities dismantled a drug syndicate, apprehending five suspects and confiscating 1.69 kg of cannabis in a decisive strike. Police revealed the network, which operated from a residential site, during a meticulously planned raid.

A youth named Chand Mohammad, 19, was detained while allegedly attempting to flee with cannabis. Inside, three adults and a minor were discovered with drug packaging materials and substantial cash proceeds, police sources confirmed.

Police investigations indicate the suspects catered to specific localities, handling cannabis distribution and financial transactions. Efforts are underway to trace the operation's masterminds and bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)