Viral Outrage: Assault at Gita Recital Over Chicken Patties
Three men were released on bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting food vendors at a Gita recital in Kolkata. The altercation arose over claims of selling chicken patties as vegetarian. The accused have now filed a complaint against the vendors. A viral video prompted the police investigation.
Three men, accused of assaulting food vendors at a Gita recital event in Kolkata, were granted bail by the Bankshall Court on Thursday. The court set a personal bond of Rs 1,000 each for their release, according to a senior police officer.
The conflict originated from allegations that chicken patties were being sold as vegetarian at the religious event. Following their release, the accused lodged a complaint against the vendors, intensifying the dispute.
The vendors had been selling at the 'Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath' event when they were reportedly confronted and assaulted. The incident, captured on video, led to the arrests after police verified the footage.
