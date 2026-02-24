Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's PA Granted Bail: No Direct Role in Wife's Suicide

Maharashtra minister's personal assistant Anant Garje was granted bail after being arrested for allegedly causing his wife's suicide. The court found no evidence of a direct role or intent to drive his dentist wife to take her life. The court emphasized that general matrimonial discord does not equate to legal abetment of suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:49 IST
Maharashtra Minister's PA Granted Bail: No Direct Role in Wife's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Mumbai has granted bail to Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, who was arrested following his wife's suicide. The court concluded that no substantial evidence proved Garje's direct involvement or intent to provoke the tragedy.

The case hinged on allegations from Garje's wife, Gauri Palve's family, who accused him of leading her to take her life due to alleged harassment and an extramarital affair. However, the court highlighted a lack of specific intent in his actions, citing that these did not constitute legal abetment.

Judge Rupali Pawar found that Garje's wife's reaction, driven by stressors common in life, appeared disproportionate, rather than a consequence of systematic torture. With the chargesheet already filed, the court decided that further custody was unnecessary and approved Garje's bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking

Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug...

 India
2
Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

 United States
3
Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

 India
4
Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026