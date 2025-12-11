Former IPS Officer Faces Charges: A Tale of Abuse and Authority

The Police Complaints Authority has found Lokeshwar Singh, a former Indian Police Service officer, guilty of serious misconduct, including assault, stripping, and unlawful detention of a complainant. While serving as the superintendent of police in Pithoragarh district, Singh allegedly assaulted RTI activist Laxmi Dutt Joshi, sparking outrage and disciplinary action recommendations.

The complaint, filed by Joshi, accused Singh and his subordinates of assaulting him on February 6, 2023, after he reported sewage overflow from police quarters. Despite Singh's denial, claiming Joshi is a criminal connected to an arson case, the authority recommended pursuing disciplinary measures based on the investigation led by Justice N S Dhanik.

This decision coincides with Singh's recent resignation for a United Nations role, heightening the controversy. Joshi claims personal vendettas played a role in his ordeal, causing significant personal and financial distress. As the Pithoragarh community grapples with these developments, calls for transparency and accountability within law enforcement rise prominently.

(With inputs from agencies.)