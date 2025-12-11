Left Menu

Former IPS Officer Faces Charges: A Tale of Abuse and Authority

Lokeshwar Singh, a former IPS officer, was found guilty of stripping, assaulting, and detaining a complainant, Laxmi Dutt Joshi, in February 2023. The Police Complaints Authority ordered disciplinary action. Joshi alleged Singh harbored a grudge, leading to his resignation after a U.N. appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:34 IST
Former IPS Officer Faces Charges: A Tale of Abuse and Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Police Complaints Authority has found Lokeshwar Singh, a former Indian Police Service officer, guilty of serious misconduct, including assault, stripping, and unlawful detention of a complainant. While serving as the superintendent of police in Pithoragarh district, Singh allegedly assaulted RTI activist Laxmi Dutt Joshi, sparking outrage and disciplinary action recommendations.

The complaint, filed by Joshi, accused Singh and his subordinates of assaulting him on February 6, 2023, after he reported sewage overflow from police quarters. Despite Singh's denial, claiming Joshi is a criminal connected to an arson case, the authority recommended pursuing disciplinary measures based on the investigation led by Justice N S Dhanik.

This decision coincides with Singh's recent resignation for a United Nations role, heightening the controversy. Joshi claims personal vendettas played a role in his ordeal, causing significant personal and financial distress. As the Pithoragarh community grapples with these developments, calls for transparency and accountability within law enforcement rise prominently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025