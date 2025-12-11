Addressing Marital Rape: Shashi Tharoor Calls for Legal Reform

During a recent event by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shock over India's approach to marital rape, despite having stringent anti-rape laws. Marital rape is not treated with the gravity it deserves, allowing exceptions for husbands, Tharoor argued.

He emphasized the need for new laws, criticizing current assumptions that marriage sanctifies all interactions within it. According to Tharoor, such outdated notions should be challenged, and impunity for marital rape must end, especially for separated couples.

Tharoor also touched on global hostility towards immigrants, urging Indian scholars abroad to gain knowledge and return home. He emphasized staying true to one's values in political life, rejecting the idea of being just another politician.

