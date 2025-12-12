Pacific Northwest Faces Deluge: Rains Trigger Historic Flooding

Heavy rains have inundated the Pacific Northwest, causing extensive flooding from Oregon to British Columbia. Roads and railways are closed amid evacuations of thousands, fueled by an atmospheric river storm. Emergency teams are on high alert as rivers approach record levels and forecasted rains continue to threaten the region.

Western Washington bore the storm's brunt, with numerous highways and smaller roads submerged. Over 100,000 residents, mostly in Skagit County, were ordered to evacuate to higher grounds. Despite the conditions, no casualties have been reported as swift-water rescue teams remain stationed across affected areas.

As rain continues, officials remain cautious, preparing for further challenges if levees fail under pressure. Canadian highways to Vancouver are also affected, reviving memories of the costly 2021 floods. With climate predictions suggesting more frequent and intense storms, the region could face escalating risks in the future.