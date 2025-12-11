Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Commutes Death Sentences in 2013 Policemen Murders

The Jharkhand High Court has commuted the death sentences of two Maoists convicted for the 2013 murder of six policemen to life imprisonment. This decision followed deliberations and appeals in the high court, which revisited a 2018 judgment and confirmed the convicts' involvement while opting for life sentences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:50 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday adjusted the sentences of two Maoists, reducing their punishment from death to life imprisonment. The convicts were held responsible for the 2013 ambush that led to the deaths of six policemen, including Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar.

The High Court's decision came after appeals by Pravir Murmu and Santan Baskey against the 2018 death sentences given by the Dumka sessions court. Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary issued the new ruling after examining the case details and confirming the convicts' involvement.

The court underscored the gravity of the crime, which struck at the heart of the legal system. Yet, it found life imprisonment more appropriate than capital punishment, noting the eyewitness accounts from surviving policemen and the established involvement of the two culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

