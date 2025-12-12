Court Limits Media Access in High-Profile Murder Case

In a highly-anticipated court appearance, Tyler Robinson, charged with the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, faced restrictions on media access as discussions about his case began on Thursday in Provo, Utah.

Robinson, who appeared in handcuffs and shackles, listened as his lawyers argued for limited media coverage, emphasizing the need to uphold his presumption of innocence amid intense public scrutiny. District Court Judge Tony Graf is set to rule on the question of camera access, addressing concerns from both sides.

Robinson, accused of killing Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University, faces seven criminal charges, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors aim for the death penalty in this case that has sparked widespread debate on political violence and media transparency.

