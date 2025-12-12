Left Menu

Dehradun Police Crackdown on Unlawful Gatherings

Dehradun Police plan to curb protests and rallies at major city intersections due to anticipated holiday season influx. Protests without permission are prohibited to prevent traffic disruptions. Key locations are Ghantaghar, Gandhi Park, Parade Ground, among others. Violators face prosecution under Indian Penal Code and Civil Defence Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Dehradun Police have announced a crackdown on unauthorized protests, processions, and rallies at key intersections in anticipation of the bustling tourist season.

With a surge of visitors expected during Christmas, New Year, and school holidays, authorities urge caution, citing potential traffic disruptions. They also note it is the wedding season.

Strict measures will be enforced, with offenders facing prosecution under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code. Prohibited areas include Ghantaghar, Gandhi Park, and several other busy junctions, as delineated by the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

