Dehradun Police Crackdown on Unlawful Gatherings

The Dehradun Police have announced a crackdown on unauthorized protests, processions, and rallies at key intersections in anticipation of the bustling tourist season.

With a surge of visitors expected during Christmas, New Year, and school holidays, authorities urge caution, citing potential traffic disruptions. They also note it is the wedding season.

Strict measures will be enforced, with offenders facing prosecution under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code. Prohibited areas include Ghantaghar, Gandhi Park, and several other busy junctions, as delineated by the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.

