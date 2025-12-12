Barham Salih to Lead UNHCR: A New Chapter in Global Refugee Aid

Barham Salih, the former president of Iraq, has been appointed as the next high commissioner for refugees at the United Nations. The appointment was disclosed in a letter dated Dec. 11, signed by UN Chief Antonio Guterres, and outlined a five-year term beginning January 1, 2026.

This provisional appointment places Salih at the forefront of international refugee assistance, highlighting his potential to shape global strategies in addressing the refugee crisis. However, the appointment is contingent on approval from the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This development signals a significant move within the global humanitarian landscape, with Salih expected to bring his leadership skills and experience to UNHCR as the organization continues its mission of protecting refugees around the world.

